BRIEF-Movado Group Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.15

March 26 (Reuters) - Movado Group Inc:

* MOVADO GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES FELL 4.2 PERCENT TO $191 MILLION

* DISCONTINUES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PENDING CLARITY ON COVID-19

* MOVADO GROUP - IN NEAR TERM, REDUCING COSTS & ALLOCATING RESOURCES TO MAXIMIZE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

* MOVADO GROUP - DUE TO INCREASING UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO POTENTIAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19, NOT PROVIDING ANNUAL OUTLOOK

* MOVADO GROUP - TEMPORARILY CLOSED ALL STORES, ASKED OFFICE WORKERS AROUND WORLD TO WORK FROM HOME, WITH EXCEPTION OF ASIA WHICH RECENTLY REOPENED

* EXPECTS COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT BUSINESS, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, FINANCIAL POSITION

* MOVADO GROUP - BOARD DETERMINED TO SUSPEND SHARE REPURCHASES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE