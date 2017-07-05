BRIEF-Movado Group says acquires Olivia Burton

1 Min Read
July 5 (Reuters) - Movado Group Inc:
* Movado Group acquires Olivia Burton
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to fiscal year 2018
* Movado Group funded this transaction with cash held outside U.S.
* Deal for approximately £60.0 million GBP in cash
* Olivia Burton will continue to operate under Lesa Bennett and Jemma Fennings, its founders, who will report to Grinberg, chairman and CEO