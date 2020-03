BRIEF-MPAC Group Sees Lower Order Intake Due To COVID-19

March 26 (Reuters) - MPAC Group PLC:

* COVID-19, TRADING UPDATE AND AGM

* ANTICIPATES THAT ORDER INTAKE WILL BE LOWER THAN EXPECTED DUE TO REDUCED DEMAND

* IN IMMEDIATE TERM WE ARE SCRUTINISING DISCRETIONARY SPEND AND INVESTMENT PLANS

* ALSO EVALUATING GOVERNMENT SUPPORT MEASURES AVAILABLE IN JURISDICTIONS IN WHICH WE OPERATE

* EXPECT TO HAVE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY FROM EXISTING RESOURCES TO MEET OUR NEEDS THROUGHOUT 2020

* TAKEN PRUDENT DECISION TO NO LONGER RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019,