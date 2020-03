BRIEF-Mpact FY Underlying EPS From Cont Ops 192 Cents

March 4 (Reuters) - Mpact Ltd:

* JSE: MPT - PRELIMINARY ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 AND DECLARATION OF A CASH DIVIDEND

* MPACT - FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 5.1% TO R11.1 BILLION

* MPACT LTD - FY TOTAL GROSS CASH DIVIDEND OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE

* MPACT LTD - FY UNDERLYING EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 192 CENTS

* MPACT - DETERIORATING MARKET CONDITIONS, MPACT’S SHARE PRICE TRADING BELOW NAV DURING MOST OF PAST YEAR RESULTED IN IMPAIRMENT OF R1.3 BILLION IN FY

* MPACT LTD - TO DATE, THERE HAS BEEN NO DISCERNIBLE IMPACT ON GROUP’S SALES OR SUPPLY CHAINS FROM CURRENT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* MPACT LTD - NET DEBT AT END OF YEAR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS R2.3 BILLION (2018: R1.8 BILLION)