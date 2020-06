BRIEF-Mpact Ltd Sees HY HEPS To Be At Least 80% Lower

June 23 (Reuters) - Mpact Ltd:

* MPACT LTD - TOTAL SALES REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR MONTHS OF APRIL AND MAY 2020 DECLINED BY APPROXIMATELY 9%

* MPACT LTD - GROUP’S DEBT FACILITY HEADROOM AS AT 31 MAY 2020 WAS APPROXIMATELY R700 MILLION

* MPACT LTD - GROUP IS EXPECTED TO MEET ITS DEBT FACILITY COVENANTS.

* MPACT LTD - EXPECTS HY UNDERLYING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXATION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE AT LEAST 50% LOWER

* MPACT LTD - IMPACT OF ONGOING LOCKDOWN ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* MPACT LTD - SEES HY HEPS TO BE AT LEAST 80% LOWER