March 24 (Reuters) - Mpact Ltd:

* JSE: MPT - POSTPONEMENT OF THE PAYMENT OF THE FINAL CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* MPACT LTD - BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO POSTPONE PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND FROM MONDAY, 6 APRIL 2020 TO MONDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2020

* MPACT LTD - BOARD WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND ITS FINANCIAL POSITION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: