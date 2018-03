March 29 (Reuters) - MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG :

* DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG

* ‍KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL​

* MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL - ‍CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD​

* ‍PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)