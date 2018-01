Jan 26 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG:

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) RISE BY 11% TO EUR 17.4 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT IMPROVED BY 29% TO EUR 13.2 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES OF EUR 47.3 MILLION WERE LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 53.8 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 10% AND A DISPROPORTIONAL RISE IN EBT