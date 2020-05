BRIEF-MPC Capital Suspends 2020 Financial Forecast

May 11 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MPC CAPITAL AG PUBLISHES KEY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 AND SUSPENDS FORECAST FOR 2020

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK 2020 SUSPENDED DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID 19 PANDEMIC

* INCREASED ITS REVENUES BY EUR 1.4 MILLION TO EUR 11.4 MILLION IN Q1 OF FISCAL YEAR 2020

* EARNINGS BEFORE TAX (EBT) AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.6M AFTER FIRST THREE MONTHS (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.7M)

* VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 25, 2020