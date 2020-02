BRIEF-MPC Container Ships Q4 EBITDA Falls To $4.8 Million

Feb 28 (Reuters) - MPC Container Ships ASA:

* Q4 EBITDA USD 4.8 MILLION VERSUS USD 9.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 LOSS FOR THE PERIOD USD 14.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS USD 5.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2020 BEGUN WITH AN ENCOURAGING OUTLOOK AS GLOBAL ECONOMY DISPLAYED FIRST SIGNS OF RECOVERY, OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS HAS NOTABLY DISRUPTED GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS AND SHORT-TERM TRADE OUTLOOK

* ONCE CONTAINER LOGISTICS RETURN TO NORMAL, ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IS EXPECTED TO REBOUND AND RESUME ITS GROWTH TRAJECTORY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)