March 2 (Reuters) - MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG :

* DGAP-ADHOC: MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG: CAPITAL INCREASE PLACED SUCCESSFULLY

* 3,042,790 NEW SHARES SUCCESSFULLY PLACED AT A PRICE OF EUR 5.70

* ‍GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 17.3 MILLION​