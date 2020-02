Feb 20 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG:

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020: SLIGHTLY LOWER REVENUE BUT IMPROVED PROFITABILITY

* INCREASE IN FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF 10 % YEAR ON YEAR, TO EUR 46.8 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EBT SHOWED A SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT FROM EUR 0.6 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 0.9 MILLION

* RISE IN AUM TO EUR 4.5 BILLION

* FOR 2020, MANAGEMENT BOARD EXPECTS A SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN EBT