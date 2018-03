March 14 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL - ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS

* MPC - PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)