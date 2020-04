BRIEF-MPH Health Care FY Net Income At EUR 11.1 Million

April 16 (Reuters) - MPH HEALTH CARE AG:

* NET INCOME FOR YEAR 11.08 MILLION EURO

* WITH REGARD TO DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019, MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL SUBMIT A SUITABLE PROPOSAL IN TIME FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* IT IS ALSO PLANNED TO EXPAND PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR TO INCLUDE TELEMEDICINE AND MAIL-ORDER PHARMACIES

* DEVELOPMENT IN 2020 CURRENTLY DEPENDS LARGELY ON FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* NO SERIOUS STATEMENTS CAN BE MADE AT THIS TIME ABOUT DURATION AND CONSEQUENCES OF THIS EXTRAORDINARY, GLOBAL CRISIS