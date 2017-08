July 7 (Reuters) - MPH MITTELSTAENDISCHE PHARMA HOLDING AG:

* CHRISTIAN PAHL DOES NOT WANT TO PROLONG HIS CONTRACT IN MANAGEMENT BOARD, ENDING 31.07.2017‍​

* PATRICK BRENSKE TO LEAD THE COMPANY AS SOLE MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBER