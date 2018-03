March 13 (Reuters) - Mplx Lp:

* MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BILLION

* MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT - SEC FILING