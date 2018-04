April 30 (Reuters) - MPLX LP:

* REPORTS RECORD FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION INCREASE TO $0.6175 PER COMMON UNIT, A 14 PERCENT INCREASE OVER Q1 OF 2017

* AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 PERCENT AND EXECUTION OF SELF-FUNDING PLAN

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,420 MILLION VERSUS $886 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.11 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MPLX LP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $ 0.61 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: