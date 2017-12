Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mq Holding Ab:

* MQ DELIVERS STABLE EARNINGS WHILE JOY IS AFFECTED BY ADAPTATION WORK

* ‍Q1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 429 MILLION (433), DOWN 1.0 PER CENT.​

* Q1 ‍OPERATING PROFIT WAS SEK 36 MILLION (42)​

* Q1 ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO SEK 27 MILLION (32)​