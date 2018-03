March 16 (Reuters) - Mq Holding Ab:

* Q2 ‍NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 448 MILLION (496), DOWN 9.7 PER CENT.​

* Q2 OPERATING LOSS SEK 4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT SEK 14 MILLION YEAR AGO