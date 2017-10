Oct 5 (Reuters) - MQ HOLDING AB:

* Q4 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 467 MILLION (487), DOWN 4.1 PER CENT

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS SEK 33 MILLION (31)

* BOARD PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.75 (1.75) PER SHARE