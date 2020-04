BRIEF-MQ Holding Files For Bankruptcy

April 16 (Reuters) - MQ Holding AB:

* MQ HOLDING AB FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY

* MQ HOLDING AB - APPLICATION WILL BE FILED IN TO GOTHENBURG DISTRICT COURT DURING THURSDAY 16TH OF APRIL

* MQ HOLDING AB - SITUATION CHANGED INCREASINGLY DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19, WHICH CAN BE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR A LONGER PERIOD

* MQ HOLDING AB - CHANGED CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR WITH REDUCED TRAFFIC TO STORES HAS AFFECTED GROUP SIGNIFICANTLY

* MQ HOLDING AB - E-COMMERCE SALES CANNOT MAKE UP FOR REDUCED SALES IN PHYSICAL STORES

* MQ HOLDING AB - RIGHTS ISSUE WILL THEREFORE BE DISCONTINUED AND PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WILL BE CANCELLED

* MQ HOLDING AB - IT IS NOT CONSIDERED POSSIBLE TO OBTAIN ADDITIONAL FINANCING THAT IS REQUIRED IN A RESTRUCTURING PROCEDURE.