BRIEF-Mr Bricolage FY Current Operating Profit Up At 11.4 Million Euros

March 26 (Reuters) - MR Bricolage SA:

* NET LOSS FOR THE YEAR REPRESENTS €(26.3)M

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, THE GROUP’S NET FINANCIAL DEBT TOTALED €78.6M

* MR.BRICOLAGE AIMS TO CONTINUE MOVING FORWARD WITH ITS MODERNIZATION ROADMAP

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS OF 25 MARCH 2020, AROUND 25% OF THE MR.BRICOLAGE BRAND POINTS OF SALE IN FRANCE ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FIVE DIRECTLY-OWNED STORES IDENTIFIED FOR CLOSURE AND FIVE STORES IN PROCESS OF BEING SOLD HAVE CLOSED TO PUBLIC

* HAS ALREADY STARTED TO REDUCE COSTS AND TO ACTIVATE MEANS OF SUPPORT OFFERED TO BUSINESSES BY FRENCH MINISTRY FOR ECONOMY

* FY GROUP'S TURNOVER IS UP 2.5% FROM 2018 TO €247.1M