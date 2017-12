BRIEF-‍Mr Green Acquires Evoke Gaming Including Redbet​

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mr Green & Co Ab (Publ):

* ‍MR GREEN ACQUIRES EVOKE GAMING INCLUDING REDBET​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 7 MILLION IN CASH; AN ADDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 1.5 MILLION MAY BE PAYABLE IF CERTAIN CONDITIONS ARE MET​

* ACQUISITION WILL NOT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON MR GREEN‘S EBITDA FOR 2018; DEAL WILL HAVE MARGINALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CASH FLOW FOR 2018​

* ‍CO EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES OF EUR 2.5-3.5 MILLION PER YEAR WITH FULL EFFECT IN 2019​

* ‍FREDRIK STAËL VON HOLSTEIN WILL REMAIN AS HEAD OF EVOKE GAMING‘S OPERATIONS AFTER TRANSACTION HAS BEEN COMPLETED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: