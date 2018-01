BRIEF-Mr Price Group Posts Q3 GROWTH IN RETAIL SALES AND OTHER INCOME Of 8.3%

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mr Price Group Ltd:

* SOUTH AFRICAN RETAIL SALES OF R6.1BN GREW 8.8% FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED 30 DECEMBER 2017

* ‍DURING Q3 2018 GROWTH IN RETAIL SALES AND OTHER INCOME (RSOI) OF 8.3% TO R6.9BN​

* ‍FURTHER MOMENTUM IN SALES GROWTH HAS BEEN GAINED FOR TWO- WEEK PERIOD FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017 TO 13 JANUARY 2018​

* RECORDED GROWTH IN Q3 RETAIL SALES AND OTHER INCOME (RSOI) OF 8.3% TO R6.9BN OVER CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)