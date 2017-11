Nov 20 (Reuters) - MR PRICE GROUP LTD:

* SAYS INCREASE IN HY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 23.6% TO 434.1 CENTS AND INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 22.3% TO 279.0 CENTS​

* HY ‍TOTAL REVENUE ROSE 6.7% TO R9.8BN AS TOTAL RETAIL SALES OF R9.1BN INCREASED 6.4% AND FINANCE AND OTHER INCOME INCREASED BY 11.2% TO R643.3M​

* ‍HY SALES IN COMPARABLE STORES WERE UP 4.6%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)