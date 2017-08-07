BRIEF-MRC Allied clarifies on articles posted in Manila Standard and Philstar.com

Aug 7 (Reuters) - MRC Allied Inc:

* Refers to article “MRC set to acquire renewable project” posted in Manila Standard (internet edition) on Aug 6

* Also refers to “MRC Allied ventures into LNG” posted in philstar.com on August 7, 2017

* Confirms that it is targeting to achieve at least 200 mw capacity per year to attain a target of at least 1000 mw capacity in 5 years

* Also confirms that it is exploring the option of entering the LNG business