July 17 (Reuters) - MRC Global Inc:

* MRC Global awarded multiple nordic project and mro contracts

* MRC Global Inc - MRC Global Norway AS, will provide specialty and high alloy valves other special items for Statoil's Johan Castberg project

* MRC Global - MRC Global named provider of instrument tubing, other products, to Deutsche Erdoel AG's dvalin project in Norwegian continental shelf