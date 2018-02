Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mrc Global Inc:

* MRC GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q4 SALES $903 MILLION

* ‍RESULTS FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCLUDE A PROVISIONAL TAX BENEFIT OF $50 MILLION, OR $0.53 PER DILUTED SHARE AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM ​

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07, REVENUE VIEW $3.65 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: