June 12 (Reuters) - MRF Ltd:

* ON PRODUCTION SIDE, COVID MANAGEMENT ISSUES INCLUDING AVAILABILITY OF CONTRACT LABOUR MAY POSE SOME CHALLENGES

* THERE COULD BE CHALLENGES FACED IN AVAILABILITY OF RAW MATERIALS DUE TO ISSUES FACED BY VENDORS

* Q1 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED DUE TO SHUTDOWN PERIOD