BRIEF-MRM H1 EBITDA falls to EUR 0.7 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - MRM SA

* ‍h1 Gross Rental Income Up 5.6% Like-for-Like​

* Asset Portfolio of Eur 200.7 Million at End-June 2017

* ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 5.7 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 16.8% RELATIVE TO FIRST HALF OF 2016,​

* ‍H1 NET RENTAL INCOME AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.6 MILLION COMPARED WITH EUR 4.5 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2016​

* ‍MRM INCURRED A CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS OF EUR 2.6 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017​

* ‍EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.7 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED WITH EUR 2.9 MILLION PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2017, MRM IS EXPECTING A POSITIVE NET OPERATING CASH FLOW.​