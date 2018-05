May 4 (Reuters) - MRM SA:

* Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 2.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INTENDS TO COMPLETE STRATEGIC RETAIL PROPERTY REFOCUSING PLAN IN 2018 WITH SALE OF LAST 2 OFFICE PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)