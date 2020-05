May 7 (Reuters) - MRM SA:

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR Q1 OF 2020 UP 5.5% LIKE-FOR-LIKE AT EUR 2.40 MILLION

* PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS: SUPPORT FOR TENANTS AND PREPARATION FOR THE REOPENING OF STORES AS OF 11 MAY

* RESTRICTIONS IMPLEMENTED IN FRANCE TO STOP SPREAD OF COVID-19 VIRUS DID NOT IMPACT MRM’S REVENUES FOR Q1 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)