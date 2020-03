BRIEF-MRM Suspends Collection Of April 2020 Rents And Service Charges

March 30 (Reuters) - MRM SA:

* MEASURES IMPLEMENTED IN FACE OF COVID-19 SITUATION

* MRM HAS SUSPENDED COLLECTION OF APRIL 2020 RENTS AND SERVICE CHARGES AND INFORMED THEM OF OPTION OF PAYING THEIR RENTS AND SERVICE CHARGES FOR Q2 OF 2020

* VALENTIN SHOPPING CENTRE EXTENSION WORKS HAVE BEEN STOPPED AND COMPANY WILL REVISE ITS COMPLETION SCHEDULE ONCE SITUATION IS BACK TO NORMAL

