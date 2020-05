BRIEF-M&S CEO says plan is still to close 100-120 UK stores

May 20 (Reuters) -

* CEO SAYS PLAN IS STILL TO CLOSE CIRCA 100-120 UK STORES

* M&S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH LANDLORDS “VERY GOOD AND VERY DYNANMIC”

* M&S CEO SAYS RE-NEGOTIATING WITH LANDLORDS WHERE HAS ONEROUS LEASES IN LOCATIONS WHERE TRAFFIC HAS DROPPED OFF IN RECENT MONTHS

* M&S CEO SAYS 27,000 STAFF CURRENTLY FURLOUGHED

* M&S CEO SAYS “IN GREAT SHAPE” TO RE-OPEN CLOTHING SPACE IN STORES WHEN GET GOVERNMENT GO-AHEAD

* M&S CEO SAYS WE ARE NOT LOOKING AT SPLITTING THE FOOD AND CLOTHING & HOME BUSINESSES

* M&S Ceo Says “Absolutely On Schedule” To Launch Online Food Offer With Ocado Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Davey)