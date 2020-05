May 19 (Reuters) - MS INDUSTRIE AG:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED SALES AT AROUND EUR 41.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 75.0 MILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA AT EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 LOSS AFTER TAXES EUR 2.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: PROFIT EUR 1.5 MILLION)

* WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON THE COURSE OF OUR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACT