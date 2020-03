BRIEF-MS Industrie Says Coronavirus To Affect Sales of Subsidiary

March 18 (Reuters) - MS INDUSTRIE AG:

* REDUCTION OF SALES FOR SUBSIDIARY MS POWERTRAIN TECHNOLOGIE WILL AMOUNT TO AROUND EUR 2 MILLION PER WEEK

* SUBSIDIARY MS ULTRASCHALL TECHNOLOGIE IS EXPERIENCING OPERATIONAL RESTRICTIONS CONCERNING TRAVELING AND CUSTOMER CONTACTS AS WELL AS CANCELED OR POSTPONED TRADE FAIRS

* ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19-PANDEMIC ON MS INDUSTRIE GROUP IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR CANNOT YET BE ADEQUATELY DETERMINED AND QUANTIFIED