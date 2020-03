BRIEF-MS International Says COVID-19 To Materially Impact Co's Trading Performance

March 27 (Reuters) - MS International PLC:

* EMERGING EFFECTS OF SPREADING OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 CLEARLY COMPOUNDING A DIFFICULT TRADING PERIOD FOR COMPANY

* RESTRICTIONS OF MOVEMENT NEGATIVELY IMPACTING ON BOTH OUR NATIONAL AND WIDESPREAD INTERNATIONAL TRADING ARRANGEMENTS

* COVID-19 CRISIS IT WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON OUR TRADING PERFORMANCE.

* RESTRICTIONS OF MOVEMENT, NECESSITATING PARTIAL OR COMPLETE TEMPORARY SHUT-DOWN OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES DURING THIS WEEK