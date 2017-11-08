FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-M&S says previously announced UK store closure plan now the minimum
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2017

BRIEF-M&S says previously announced UK store closure plan now the minimum

Reuters Staff

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer

* CEO says “we’re quite pleased with the start to Christmas” trading

* CEO says decision to slow food stores opening programme “nothing to do with brexit”

* CEO says relationship with new chairman Archie Norman going well

* CFO Helen Weir says leaving company to pursue “more diverse portfolio” of jobs

* CEO says move to speed up change due to data, modelling, not Archie Norman joining business

* CEO says previously announced UK store closure plans now the minimum Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

