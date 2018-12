Dec 20 (Reuters) - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc :

* MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS INC - SAYS AGREES WITH SWISS RE TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 10% STAKE IN REASSURE JERSEY ONE LIMITED FOR GBP 315 MILLION

* MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS INC - SAYS INVESTMENT BRINGS SHAREHOLDING TO 25 PERCENT

* MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS INC - SAYS TO PAY FOR ADDITIONAL STAKE IN REASSURE JERSEY ONE WITH CASH ON HAND