BRIEF-MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings unit to set up unit Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe

Oct 31 (Reuters) - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc

* Says its unit, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd., will set up a London-based holding company, Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe Limited, on Feb. 28, 2018

* Says the holding company will be capitalized at 419 million pounds (about 63.4 billion yen)

* Says Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe Limited will set up a wholly owned unit, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance (UK) Limited in London, which will be capitalized at 60 million pounds (about 9.1 billion yen), on Sept. 30, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8ErifL

