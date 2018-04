BRIEF-MSC Industrial Q2 Earnings Per Share $2.06

April 10 (Reuters) - MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc:

* SEES Q3 2018 SALES $820 MILLION TO $835 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.31 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 SALES $769 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $772 MILLION

* SEES Q3 2018 AVERAGE DAILY SALES AT MIDPOINT UP ABOUT 7 PERCENT, EXCLUDING DECO

* SEES Q3 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.37 TO $1.43, INCLUDING AND EXCLUDING DECO

* AT MIDPOINT, AVERAGE DAILY SALES FOR Q3 ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE ROUGHLY 11% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR’S Q3

* EXCLUDING DECO, AVERAGE DAILY SALES AT MIDPOINT FOR Q3 EXPECTED TO INCREASE ROUGHLY 7% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR’S Q3

* EXCLUDING DECO, CO EXPECTS NET SALES FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $789 MILLION AND $803 MILLION