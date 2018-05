BRIEF-MSC Industrial Supply Acquires All Integrated Solutions

May 1 (Reuters) - MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc:

* MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. ACQUIRES ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

* MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC - PURCHASE PRICE WAS ROUGHLY $86 MILLION, SUBJECT TO WORKING CAPITAL ADJUSTMENTS

* MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT - INCLUSIVE OF DEAL AND POST-CLOSING COSTS, EXPECT APPROXIMATELY 5 CENTS OF EPS DILUTION IN FISCAL 2018 FROM DEAL

* MSC INDUSTRIAL - MSC PLANS TO MAINTAIN AIS’S OPERATIONS

* MSC INDUSTRIAL - INCLUSIVE OF DEAL AND POST-CLOSING COSTS, EXPECT ROUGHLY NEUTRAL IMPACT ON EPS IN FISCAL 2019 FROM DEAL

* MSC INDUSTRIAL - INCLUSIVE OF DEAL AND POST-CLOSING COSTS, EXPECT STEADILY INCREASING ACCRETION AFTER FISCAL 2019 FROM DEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: