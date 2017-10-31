FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MSC Q4 earnings per share $1.07
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Apple
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 11:01 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-MSC Q4 earnings per share $1.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc:

* MSC reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $762 million to $776 million

* Sees Q1 2018 sales up about 8 percent

* Qtrly ‍net sales of $753.8 million, an increase of 1.2 pct year-over-year​

* MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc - ‍ excluding DECO, company expects net sales for Q1 of fiscal 2018 to be between $734 million and $748 million​

* MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc - ‍ expects diluted earnings per share for Q1 of fiscal 2018, including and excluding DECO, to be between $1.03 and $1.07​

* MSC - ‍“expect to continue growing earnings and expanding operating margins, particularly if early signs of price inflation materialize in 2018”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.