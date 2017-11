BRIEF-MSCI Inc Q3 revenue $322.1 million

Nov 2 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc

* MSCI reports financial results for third quarter and nine months 2017

* Q3 revenue $322.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $323 million

* Record quarter-end AUM of $674.3 billion in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes; increase of 42.0% compared to Q3 2016 AUM​

* Says FY17 ‍capex is expected to be in range of $40 million to $50 million​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.93‍​

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.00 ‍​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.80, revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 free cash flow expected to be in the range of $310 million to $370 mln‍​