BRIEF-Msci Intends To Proceed With The May 2020 Semi-Annual Index Review As Scheduled

MSCI Inc:

* MSCI INTENDS TO PROCEED WITH THE MAY 2020 SEMI-ANNUAL INDEX REVIEW AS SCHEDULED

* MSCI INC - WILL CONSIDER POSTPONING OR CANCELING MAY 2020 SAIR ONLY IF WARRANTED BY EXTREME MARKET CONDITIONS

* MSCI INC - CURRENT GLOBAL EQUITY MARKET LIQUIDITY CONDITIONS ARE SUFFICIENT FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF FORTHCOMING MAY 2020 SAIR

* MSCI INC - TO DATE, NEITHER QUALITY NOR AVAILABILITY OF COMPANY AND MARKET DATA HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: