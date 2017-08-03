BRIEF-MSCI reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.95

Aug 3 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc

* MSCI reports financial results for second quarter and six months 2017

* Q2 revenue rose 8.8 percent to $316.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$ 0.89​; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.95

* MSCI Inc says ‍capex is expected to be in range of $40 million to $50 million for FY 2017​

* MSCI Inc says ‍total operating expenses are now expected to be in range of $690 million to $700 million for FY 2017​

* MSCI Inc says ‍adjusted EBITDA expenses are now expected to be in range of $605 million to $615 million for FY 2017​