April 16 (Reuters) - MSCI:

* Says will maintain Sulzer in the MSCI Equity Indexes until further notice

* Sulzer earlier announced that all of its assets were unblocked by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) following completion of the buyback of its shares from Russia’s Renova Group

* This reduced Renova Group’s stake in Sulzer to below 50 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Claire Milhench)