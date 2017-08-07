FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MSD Animal Health to purchase manufacturing facility in Krems, Austria
August 7, 2017

BRIEF-MSD Animal Health to purchase manufacturing facility in Krems, Austria

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* MSD Animal Health to purchase manufacturing facility in Krems, Austria

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍additional terms of deal will not be disclosed.​

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍MSD Animal Health intends to immediately begin renovating facility and expects to be ready for production in coming years​

* Merck & Co Inc - facility, currently owned by Shire PLC., was built in 2002 and will add to company's global manufacturing capabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

