Oct 27 (Reuters) - Msg Networks Inc

* MSG Networks Inc says CEO Andrea Greenberg’s FY 2017 total compensation was $3.95 million versus $5.03 million in FY 2016 - SEC filing‍​

* MSG Networks Inc says‍​ Executive Chairman James L. Dolan's 2017 total compensation was $8.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2yXwHrb) Further company coverage: