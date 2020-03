BRIEF-MSM International Says Group's Office And Operations In Malaysia Will Remain Closed During Extended Restricted Period

March 26 (Reuters) - MSM International Ltd:

* GROUP’S OFFICE AND OPERATIONS IN MALAYSIA WILL REMAIN CLOSED DURING EXTENDED RESTRICTED PERIOD

* UNABLE TO QUANTIFY NOR DETERMINE EXTENT OF FINANCIAL IMPACT OF ORDER ON EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FY20 & FY21

* REFERS TO MALAYSIA MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER EXTENSION FROM 31 MARCH TO 14 APRIL

* GROUP IS UNABLE TO QUANTIFY NOR DETERMINE EXTENT OF FINANCIAL IMPACT OF ORDER ON EPS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020